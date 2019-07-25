Torres, Adams lead Fayetteville to 3-0 win over Lynchburg

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Jojanse Torres tossed a one-hit shutout and Jake Adams hit a two-run home run, as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers topped the Lynchburg Hillcats 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Torres (5-0) struck out eight and walked one to pick up the win.

All three runs for Fayetteville came in the first inning, when Jonathan Arauz scored on an error and Adams hit a two-run home run.

Brock Hartson (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Hillcats were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the Woodpeckers' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

The Woodpeckers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-3 in eight innings.