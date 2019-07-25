Rodriguez, Flores lead the way for Aguascalientes

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Rodriguez homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes defeated the Algodoneros Union Laguna 9-2 on Wednesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rieleros and a four-game winning streak for the Algodoneros.

Marc Flores homered and singled with three runs and three RBIs for Aguascalientes.

Laguna tied the game 2-2 in the first after Francisco Rivera hit a two-run single.

After Aguascalientes added two runs, the Rieleros added to their lead in the eighth inning when Eliezer Ortiz and Rodriguez scored on a home run, and Flores scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aguascalientes right-hander Jose A. Valdez (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alfonso Sanchez (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Roger Bernadina doubled and singled twice for the Algodoneros.