Kivlehan’s homer leads Buffalo to 8-4 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Patrick Kivlehan hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to an 8-4 win over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday.

The home run by Kivlehan, part of a four-run inning, gave the Bisons a 7-4 lead before Alen Hanson hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Conor Fisk (3-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Thyago Vieira (5-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Zack Collins doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Knights. Tim Anderson singled three times.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Buffalo improved to 4-2 against Charlotte this season.