Irvin leads Hagerstown to 6-1 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Jake Irvin threw six scoreless innings, leading the Hagerstown Suns over the Rome Braves in a 6-1 win on Wednesday.

Irvin (6-7) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing four hits.

Hagerstown started the scoring in the second inning when Cole Daily and Kyle Marinconz scored on an error.

The Suns later added one run in the third and sixth innings and two in the seventh to secure the victory.

Dilmer Mejia (5-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked one.