Philip’s single leads Danville to 7-5 win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Beau Philip hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 7-5 win over the Greeneville Reds on Wednesday.

The single by Philip scored Michael Mateja and Cody Milligan and was the game's last scoring play.

Alex Camacho (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Anthony Zimmerman (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Reds, Raul Juarez singled twice, scoring two runs. Garrett Wolforth singled three times, driving home two runs.