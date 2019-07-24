Wolfram leads Hickory to 2-1 win over West Virginia

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Grant Wolfram tossed five scoreless innings, leading the Hickory Crawdads over the West Virginia Power in a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Wolfram struck out five and walked one while allowing two hits.

Down 1-0 in the seventh, West Virginia tied it up when Jake Anchia hit an RBI single, bringing home Nick Rodriguez.

Hickory answered in the bottom of the inning when Matt Whatley hit an RBI double, driving in Tyreque Reed.

Grant Anderson (7-4) got the win in relief while Benjamin Onyshko (3-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.