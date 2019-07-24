Cubs look to end 3-game losing streak against Giants

Chicago Cubs (54-47, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (52-50, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (9-6, 3.87 ERA) Giants: Tyler Beede (3-3, 4.70 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Giants are 25-27 in home games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a average of .258.

The Cubs are 18-29 on the road. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .329, good for third in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .400. The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Sam Coonrod recorded his first victory and Alex Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Brad Brach took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .408. Brandon Crawford is 13-for-41 with a double, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 24 home runs home runs and is slugging .546. Anthony Rizzo is 16-for-37 with five doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .282 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (foot).