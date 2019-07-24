Rincones’ single leads AZL Athletics Gold to 10-6 win over AZL Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Rafael Rincones hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 10-6 win over the AZL Rangers on Wednesday.

The single by Rincones came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the AZL Athletics Gold a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Joshwan Wright and Christopher Quintin hit RBI singles.

The AZL Athletics Gold tacked on another run in the ninth when Rincones hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Marcus Smith.

Jesus Lage (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jamarcus Lang (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Keithron Moss reached base four times for the AZL Rangers.