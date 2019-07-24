Del Bonta-Smith helps to shut out Eugene, Boise wins 3-0

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Fineas Del Bonta-Smith and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Boise Hawks defeated the Eugene Emeralds 3-0 on Tuesday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Hawks.

Del Bonta-Smith (1-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out three to pick up the win. Kohl Franklin (1-2) went four innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

In the top of the third, Boise took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Ezequiel Tovar that scored Bladimir Restituyo. The Hawks then added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Restituyo hit a solo home run, while Vladimir Dilone hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Michael Toglia in the sixth.

Restituyo homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

The Emeralds were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Hawks' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Boise improved to 5-2 against Eugene this season.