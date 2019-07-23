Tucker’s homer leads Indianapolis to 7-6 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Cole Tucker hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to give the Indianapolis Indians a 7-6 win over the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday.

Jason Martin hit a two-run home run in the second inning to help give the Indians a 4-0 lead. The Mets came back to take the lead in the sixth inning when they exploded for six runs, including two-run home runs by Danny Espinosa and Travis Taijeron.

Tucker homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Yefry Ramirez (2-4) got the win in relief while Tim Peterson (2-5) took the loss in the International League game.

Luis Guillorme singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Mets. Espinosa homered and singled, driving in two runs.