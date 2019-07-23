Fleming carries Montgomery to 2-1 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Josh Fleming tossed a five-hit complete game, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 2-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday.

Fleming (9-4) allowed one run while striking out six to pick up the win.

Tennessee started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a triple, Zach Davis scored on a ground out by Gioskar Amaya.

Montgomery answered in the top of the next frame, taking the lead for good when Vidal Brujan homered to bring home Thomas Milone.

Cory Abbott (5-7) went five innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked four.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 13-4 against Tennessee this season.