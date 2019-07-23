Former IMG Academy star and FSU Seminoles signee arrested

In this file photo, IMG Academy’s Shavar Manuel (far left), Rahshaun Smith, Saivion Smith and Ricky Aguayo pose with their Under Armour All-America Game jerseys Thursday at IMG’s Fieldhouse. Photo provided

A former elite high school football prospect who played at Bradenton’s IMG Academy was arrested and later released on bond in Hillsborough County.

Shavar Manuel, 22, was arrested on charges of soliciting another to commit prostitution and for contributing to delinquency, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Manuel was released on a $500 bond.

The former IMG Academy standout was one of the top defensive tackles in the country and was once committed to the University of Florida.

He ultimately flipped his commitment to sign with Florida State, but never played a down with the Seminoles. Manuel did not qualify and went the junior college route. Manuel first went to Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College, but redshirted his first year and transferred to Iowa Central Community College, where he did not appear on the roster by season’s end.