Houston takes on Oakland after Cole’s solid outing

Oakland Athletics (57-44, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (65-37, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (9-3, 3.60 ERA) Astros: Wade Miley (8-4, 3.25 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Gerrit Cole. Cole went seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts against Oakland.

The Astros are 34-11 against the rest of their division. The Houston offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .328.

The Athletics are 24-23 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 163 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the team with 22, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats. The Astros won the last meeting 11-1. Gerrit Cole earned his 11th victory and Aledmys Diaz went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Homer Bailey took his seventh loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brantley leads the Astros with 122 hits and is batting .328. Yuli Gurriel is 17-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 52 extra base hits and has 59 RBIs. Jurickson Profar is 4-for-22 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .298 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).