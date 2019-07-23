Padres open 3-game series against New York

San Diego Padres (47-52, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (45-54, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (6-4, 2.70 ERA) Mets: Jason Vargas (4-5, 4.25 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts San Diego to begin the three game series.

The Mets are 23-19 on their home turf. New York has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 33, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Padres are 24-25 in road games. San Diego has hit 153 home runs as a team this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the club with 28, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .610. Michael Conforto is 11-for-37 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .590. Manuel Margot is 12-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets Injuries: Zack Wheeler: 10-day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (left knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).