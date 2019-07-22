Marcano, Curry and Benson lead Fort Wayne in win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Tucupita Marcano, Michael Curry and Tyler Benson each had three hits, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 10-2 on Monday.

Marcano doubled and singled twice, driving home four runs.

Down 1-0, the TinCaps took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. Marcano and Dwanya Williams-Sutton drove in one run each en route to the two-run lead.

The TinCaps later scored in three additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the fifth.

Fort Wayne southpaw Joey Cantillo (7-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tyler Palm (2-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over three innings.