Contreras hits walk-off homer, Pensacola beats Mobile 5-3

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Mark Contreras hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Mobile BayBears 5-3 on Monday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Blue Wahoos.

The BayBears tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Zane Gurwitz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brendon Sanger.

Pensacola starter Griffin Jax allowed two runs and four hits over seven innings. He also struck out eight and walked two. Tom Hackimer (3-2) got the win in relief while Isaac Mattson (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Brian Navarreto homered and doubled, driving in two runs in the win. Lewin Diaz homered and singled.