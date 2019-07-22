Ajax to play PAOK of Greece in Champions League qualifying

Last season's semifinalist Ajax will start its Champions League campaign against unbeaten Greek title winner PAOK Thessaloniki in the third qualifying round, after the draw was made Monday.

Four-time European champion Ajax began in the second preliminary round last July and was one minute from the final before being eliminated by Tottenham's stoppage-time winning goal in May.

As the Dutch league winner, Ajax now starts one qualifying round later — on Aug. 6 or 7, with the first leg in Greece — needing to beat two opponents instead of three to join the elite group stage.

But it got the toughest possible opposition. Ajax was the highest-ranked seeded team and PAOK was highest ranked in the pot of unseeded teams after being the only unbeaten league winner in Europe last season. Both are in the draw section just for national champions.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Porto, a two-time European champion, was paired with Krasnodar in a separate qualifying path for teams that placed second or third in higher-ranked leagues.

Also, Dynamo Kiev will face Club Brugge, and Austria's LASK will take on either PSV Eindhoven, the 1988 European champion, or Basel.

UEFA had to intervene to keep the Russian and Ukraine teams apart and uphold a rule imposed in 2014 across all its competitions for security reasons.

Dynamo Kiev was drawn against Krasnodar, then shifted down to the next fixture slot as the away team. UEFA has separated clubs from the two countries since Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine. Porto was drawn next and paired with Krasnodar.

First-leg games are played Aug. 6-7, and return games on Aug. 13.

The second qualifying round has yet to be played. It begins Tuesday and will be completed on July 31.

Dutch league winners and runners-up have to enter the qualifying rounds because the country has slipped in UEFA's rankings. Each nation is graded by its clubs' results in European club competitions in a rolling five-year assessment.

However, Ajax's acclaimed run to the semifinals means the Dutch title winner this season is almost certain to go directly into the Champions League group stage next year.

Ajax edged PAOK 3-2 on aggregate when the teams met in the third qualifying round three years ago.

Since then, PAOK won its first Greek title in 34 years to continue a revival during the ownership of Russian-Greek businessman Ivan Savvidis.

Greek runner-up Olympiakos, which faces Viktoria Plzen in the second qualifying round, will play Turkey's league runner-up Istanbul Basaksehir if it advances.