Villar’s single leads San Jose to 4-3 win over Lancaster

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- David Villar hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 4-3 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Sunday.

The single by Villar scored Heliot Ramos and Joey Bart to give the Giants a 3-1 lead.

The Giants tacked on another run in the seventh when Courtney Hawkins hit an RBI single, bringing home Bart.

Lancaster saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ryan Vilade hit an RBI single, bringing home Luke Morgan in the ninth inning to cut the San Jose lead to 4-3.

San Jose right-hander Matt Frisbee (6-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Lucas Gilbreath (3-8) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.

With the win, San Jose improved to 6-2 against Lancaster this season.