Sports
Davis’ sac fly leads Frisco to 1-0 win over Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Brendon Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, driving in Eliezer Alvarez with the go-ahead run, as the Frisco RoughRiders beat the Arkansas Travelers 1-0 on Sunday.
Alvarez scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Michael De Leon and then went to third on a single by De Leon.
Blake Bass (6-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Arkansas starter Ljay Newsome (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.
The Travelers were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the RoughRiders' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.
Comments