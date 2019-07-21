Bachar leads Amarillo to 7-0 win over NW Arkansas

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Lake Bachar struck out nine over 7 2/3 innings, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 7-0 win on Sunday.

Bachar (7-2) allowed four hits while walking two to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the third, Amarillo took the lead on a single by Hudson Potts that scored Ivan Castillo and Taylor Kohlwey. The Sod Poodles then added a run in the fifth and four in the seventh. In the fifth, Edward Olivares hit a solo home run, while Castillo hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Brad Zunica in the seventh.

Jackson Kowar (1-3) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

The Naturals were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Sod Poodles' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.