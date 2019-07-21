Martinez’s single leads Rocky Mountain to 2-1 win over Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Ernesto Martinez hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 2-1 win over the Ogden Raptors on Sunday. With the loss, the Raptors snapped a 12-game winning streak.

The single by Martinez scored Joe Gray and Jose Sibrian to give the Vibes a 2-0 lead.

Ogden answered in the bottom of the inning when Sam McWilliams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ramon Rodriguez to get within one.

Brock Begue (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ogden starter Alfredo Tavarez (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.