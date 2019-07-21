Parker, Ball lead Danville to 9-1 win over Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Brandon Parker hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Bryce Ball hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Danville Braves topped the Johnson City Cardinals 9-1 on Sunday.

The home run by Parker scored Jose Palma and Cody Milligan to give the Braves a 5-0 lead.

The Braves later scored four runs in the fourth to punctuate the blowout.

Albinson Volquez (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Johnson City starter Jake Sommers (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.