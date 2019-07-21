Snyder leads Fresno to 11-4 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Brandon Snyder hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Reno Aces 11-4 on Sunday. The Grizzlies swept the three-game series with the win.

Snyder hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning off Ben Lively and then hit a three-run homer in the seventh off Lucas Luetge. Andrew Stevenson tripled and singled in the win.

Taylor Guilbeau (2-0) got the win in relief while Reno starter Lively (5-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.