MacIver hits walk-off homer, Asheville beats Rome 9-7

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Willie MacIver hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Asheville Tourists beat the Rome Braves 9-7 on Sunday.

Earlier in the inning, Terrin Vavra homered to tie the game 7-7.

The Braves took a 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth when Drew Campbell hit an RBI single, scoring Jeremy Fernandez.

Alexander Martinez (5-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jake Higginbotham (3-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.