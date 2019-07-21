Sports
Churlin scores winning run, Beloit beats South Bend 4-3 in walk-off finish
BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Nick Osborne hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Anthony Churlin with the winning run in the seventh inning, as the Beloit Snappers beat the South Bend Cubs 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Churlin scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a sacrifice hit, advanced to second on catcher's interference and then went to third on a single by John Jones.
One batter earlier, Jones singled, scoring Joseph Pena to tie the game 3-3.
South Bend took a 3-0 lead after Jonathan Sierra hit a two-run single in the third inning and Eric Gonzalez scored on an error in the fourth. Beloit answered in the bottom of the inning when Max Schuemann hit a two-run double.
Calvin Coker (1-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Brian Glowicki (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
