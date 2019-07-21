Camargo leads Great Lakes over Burlington 8-5

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Jair Camargo had three hits and two RBI as the Great Lakes Loons beat the Burlington Bees 8-5 on Sunday.

Great Lakes took the lead in the first when it exploded for five runs, including a two-run double by Camargo.

Trailing 8-2, the Bees cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Spencer Griffin hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Francisco Del Valle.

Justin Bruihl (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Burlington starter Robinson Pina (4-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.