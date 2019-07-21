Fry’s double leads Wisconsin to 6-3 win over West Michigan

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- David Fry hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 6-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The double by Fry started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Timber Rattlers a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Gabriel Garcia hit a sacrifice fly and Fry scored when a runner was thrown out.

After West Michigan scored a run in the fourth on a single by Dayton Dugas, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Wenceel Perez hit an RBI single, driving in Ulrich Bojarski.

The Timber Rattlers added to their lead in the fifth when Garcia hit a two-run triple.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wisconsin left-hander Scott Sunitsch (7-10) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Gio Arriera (3-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.