Sports
Krabbe hits walk-off single, GCL Astros beats GCL Mets 9-8
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Tyler Krabbe hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the GCL Astros beat the GCL Mets 9-8 on Sunday.
Yefri Carrillo scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an intentional walk and then went to third on an intentional walk.
After GCL Mets' Anderson Bohorquez hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh, GCL Astros answered with one in the eighth to tie the game 8-8.
Krabbe homered and singled three times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.
Daniel Bello (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Adrian Aybar (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.
For the GCL Mets, Jose Peroza homered and doubled twice, scoring two runs.
Despite the loss, GCL Mets is 4-2 against GCL Astros this season.
Comments