Krabbe hits walk-off single, GCL Astros beats GCL Mets 9-8

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Tyler Krabbe hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the GCL Astros beat the GCL Mets 9-8 on Sunday.

Yefri Carrillo scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an intentional walk and then went to third on an intentional walk.

After GCL Mets' Anderson Bohorquez hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh, GCL Astros answered with one in the eighth to tie the game 8-8.

Krabbe homered and singled three times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Daniel Bello (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Adrian Aybar (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

For the GCL Mets, Jose Peroza homered and doubled twice, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, GCL Mets is 4-2 against GCL Astros this season.