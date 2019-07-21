Russia and Hungary to host future world swim championships

FINA president Julio Maglione holds up the name of Kazan as a host city for the 2025 world swimming chamnpionships during a press conference at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Sunday, July 21, 2019. AP Photo

FINA has chosen two future hosts for the world swimming championships.

Kazan, Russia, will be the site in 2025 and Budapest will host in 2027.

FINA President Julio Maglione opened envelopes to reveal the winning cities on Sunday night in Gwangju, South Korea, where the event began its eight-day run.

Kazan hosted the world meet in 2015 using a temporary pool in a soccer stadium. Budapest played host in 2017.

The other finalists were: Australia, China, Serbia, Ukraine, and the U.S. city of Greensboro, North Carolina.

The 2021 worlds will return to Fukuoka, Japan, for the second time. The meet will visit the Middle East for the first time in 2023 when it's held in Doha, Qatar.