Snell expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (44-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (56-45, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-1, 5.73 ERA) Rays: Blake Snell (5-7, 4.55 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Chicago will square off at Tropicana Field Sunday.

The Rays are 26-24 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Charlie Morton leads them with a mark of 11.

The White Sox have gone 19-31 away from home. Chicago has a collective .257 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with an average of .304. The White Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Jace Fry earned his second victory and James McCann went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Adam Kolarek took his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 99 hits and is batting .275. Nate Lowe is 11-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 69 RBIs and is batting .273. McCann is 5-for-32 with two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (thumb), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle).