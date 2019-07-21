Sports
Schwecke’s double leads Vancouver to 5-2 win over Tri-City
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Trevor Schwecke hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to a 5-2 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Saturday.
The double by Schwecke scored Yorman Rodriguez and Tanner Morris to give the Canadians a 2-1 lead.
Tri-City answered in the top of the next frame when Jordy Barley hit a solo home run to tie it up.
The Canadians took the lead for good in the seventh when Adrian Ramos scored on an error.
Parker Caracci (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Felix Minjarez (2-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
Vancouver remains undefeated against Tri-City this season at 4-0.
