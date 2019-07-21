Allen’s double leads El Paso over Albuquerque in 11 innings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Austin Allen hit a three-run double in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 13-9 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday.

The double by Allen scored Jose Pirela, Boog Powell and Ty France. Later in the inning, El Paso added insurance runs when Seth Mejias-Brean and Aderlin Rodriguez hit sacrifice flies.

In the bottom of the inning, Albuquerque scored on a sacrifice fly by Sam Hilliard that brought home Yonathan Daza. However, the rally ended when Travis Radke struck Yonder Alonso out to end the game.

France doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win. Allen doubled and singled twice, driving in five runs and scoring a pair.

Brad Wieck (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while James Pazos (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.