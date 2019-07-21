Palma’s single leads Grand Junction to 13-4 win over Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Ronaiker Palma hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Grand Junction Rockies to a 13-4 win over the Orem Owlz on Saturday.

The single by Palma started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Rockies a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Walking Cabrera scored on a wild pitch and Christian Koss hit a three-run home run.

The Rockies later added four runs in the fifth and two in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Ever Moya (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Emilker Guzman (1-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

David Clawson homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Owlz.