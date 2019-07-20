Sanchez, Luciano lead AZL Giants Orange to 2-1 win over AZL Dodgers Lasorda

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Marco Luciano homered and had two hits, and Juan Sanchez allowed just three hits over five innings as the AZL Giants Orange beat the AZL Dodgers Lasorda 2-1 on Sunday.

Sanchez (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing one run.

Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, AZL Dodgers Lasorda tied the game when Aldo Espinoza hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jorbit Vivas.

AZL Giants Orange answered in the bottom of the inning when Najee Gaskins scored on a groundout.

Israiky Berroa (1-4) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out five and walked two.