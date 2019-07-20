Stewart’s double leads Norfolk to 12-11 win over Lehigh Valley

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- DJ Stewart hit a three-run double in the second inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to a 12-11 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday.

The double by Stewart came in the midst of a 10-run inning and gave the Tides a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Stewart scored on an error and Mason Williams hit an RBI double.

The Tides tacked on another run in the fourth when Jack Reinheimer hit an RBI single, scoring Zach Vincej.

Lehigh Valley saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ali Castillo hit an RBI triple in the fifth inning and Deivy Grullon hit a two-run home run in the seventh to help cut the Norfolk lead to 12-11.

Francisco Jimenez (1-0) got the win in relief while Lehigh Valley starter Damon Jones (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Phil Gosselin doubled and singled twice for the IronPigs.