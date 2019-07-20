Guerrero’s grand slam helps Blue Jays beat Tigers 7-5

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets sunflowers seeds dumped on his head by Justin Smoak, left, after hitting a grand slam against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Detroit. AP Photo

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first career grand slam, a 441-foot drive toward the bushes at Comerica Park that helped the Toronto Blue Jays rally for a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Guerrero's home run erased a 5-1 deficit in the fifth, and Brandon Drury added a two-run shot an inning later to put Toronto ahead. Niko Goodrum and John Hicks went deep for the Tigers, who are 7-33 since the start of June.

Goodrum's two-run homer in the second gave Detroit a 3-1 lead, but a 59-minute rain delay in the fourth knocked out both starting pitchers.

Wilmer Font (2-0) came on in the bottom of the fourth and gave up a two-run homer to Hicks that put the Tigers up by four, but Gregory Soto (0-4) gave away the advantage quickly. Toronto loaded the bases in the fifth, then Guerrero hit his home run a bit to the left of straightaway center. It was the ninth homer of the season for the rookie slugger, who had three hits in a win Friday and two more on Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Drury's homer gave the Blue Jays the lead, and the Tigers didn't score again off the Toronto bullpen. Ken Giles struck out three in the ninth for his 14th save in 15 chances.

Detroit has lost 27 of its last 30 home games that were played to completion. There was a suspended game May 19 — and the Tigers were losing that one, too.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Before the game, Detroit put RHP Spencer Turnbull on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with an upper back strain. The Tigers recalled Soto from Triple-A Toledo. ... RHP Michael Fulmer, out for the season after elbow reconstruction, was in the clubhouse before the game. He said he wanted to pay his teammates a visit, but he's still just trying to build strength while recovering from his injury. Fulmer said he might be able to play catch in October or November.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (1-0) takes the mound Sunday when Toronto tries for a three-game sweep.

Tigers: Had not announced a starter for the series finale.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister