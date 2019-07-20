Gaddis, Duplantis lead the way for Brooklyn

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Nic Gaddis singled twice, also stealing a base as the Brooklyn Cyclones topped the Connecticut Tigers 6-1 on Saturday.

Antoine Duplantis reached base four times for Brooklyn.

Trailing 1-0, the Cyclones took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning. The Cyclones sent 10 men to the plate as Chandler Avant hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Wilmer Reyes en route to the three-run lead.

Starter Matt Cleveland (2-2) got the win while Cristhian Tortosa (1-2) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.

Brooklyn took advantage of some erratic Connecticut pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.