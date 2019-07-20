Tillo, Perkins lift Wilmington over Carolina 6-2

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Blake Perkins had two hits and scored two runs, and Daniel Tillo pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Carolina Mudcats 6-2 on Saturday.

Tillo (6-8) allowed three hits while striking out six and walking three to pick up the win.

Wilmington started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a triple, Perkins scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Isbel.

The Blue Rocks later added two runs in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the seventh to secure the victory.

Noah Zavolas (5-5) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Wilmington improved to 9-1 against Carolina this season.