Alonso, Mets power up to pound Giants 11-4

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates with Jeff McNeil (6) after hitting a three-run home run off San Francisco Giants' Derek Holland in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Francisco. AP Photo

Pete Alonso came off the bench and hit his 33rd home run, setting the Mets rookie record for RBIs as New York beat San Francisco 11-4 Saturday to end the Giants' seven-game winning streak.

Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil and Todd Frazier all went deep as the Mets powered up with four home runs, one day after losing 1-0 in 10 innings. Walker Lockett (1-1) pitched five mostly sharp innings to earn his first major league victory.

Pablo Sandoval singled four times for the Giants. San Francisco (49-50) had won 14 of 16 and was attempting to get above .500 for the first time this season.

Before the game Mets manager Mickey Callaway said that he felt Alonso needed a break with his young first baseman in a 3-for-30 slump coming out of the All-Star break after winning the Home Run Derby. Alonso wasn't happy - "I don't feel worn down," he said - but took a spot on the bench until Callaway called for him to pinch-hit in the pitcher's spot in the sixth.

Alonso's three-run homer off Derek Holland gave him 75 RBIs, one more than Darryl Strawberry had as a Mets rookie in 1983. Alonso already holds the franchise rookie records for home runs and extra-base hits.

Lockett gave up five hits and one run after being called up from Triple-A Syracuse before the game. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter.

Smith, whose error in left field in the 10th inning allowed the winning run to score Friday night, hit a solo home run in the second, had an RBI single in the fourth then added a two-run single in the ninth.

McNeil homered in the fifth off the foul pole in right. Frazier hit his 13th home run in the sixth, four batters before Alonso went deep.

Jeff Samardzija (7-8) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. Samardzija has lost all six career starts against the Mets.

MESSY MOP-UP

New York reliever Stephen Nogosek entered with a 10-run lead in the ninth but struggled for the final three outs. Nogosek gave up a two-run home run to Alex Dickerson and a one-out solo shot by Mike Yastrzemski before getting a flyout and strikeout to end it.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

The Mets optioned right-hander Jacob Rhame to Syracuse to make room for Lockett. Rhame was the losing pitcher Friday.

HONORING WILLIE MAC

The Junior Giants Stretch Drive that honors the legacy of Hall of Fame first baseman Willie McCovey ends Sunday. Proceeds from the three-day event will help fund the program which supports 24,000 children in underserved communities. McCovey passed away last October.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria (plantar fasciitis) is still wearing a walking boot on his left foot but has resumed baseball activities. Longoria played catch and did some light throwing before the game.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Steven Matz (5-6, 4.87 ERA) is winless in his previous five starts heading into Sunday's series finale. The Giants plan to call up LHP Connor Menez to make his major league debut Sunday. Menez was 2-0 with a 3.82 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Sacramento.