Toro’s single leads DSL Astros to 6-4 win over DSL Marlins

, (AP) -- Ricardo Toro hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Astros to a 6-4 win over the DSL Marlins on Saturday.

The single by Toro gave the DSL Astros a 5-3 lead and capped a four-run inning for DSL Astros. Earlier in the inning, DSL Astros tied the game when Ricardo Balogh scored on a groundout.

The DSL Astros tacked on another run in the eighth when Balogh hit an RBI single, driving in Sebastian Grullon.

DSL Marlins saw its comeback attempt come up short after Cristhian Rodriguez scored on a double play in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Astros lead to 6-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luis Vega (1-0) got the win in relief while Delvis Alegre (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Rodriguez singled three times, scoring two runs for the DSL Marlins. Anthony Felipe singled twice, also stealing a base.