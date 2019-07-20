Mezquita’s single leads GCL Braves to 1-0 win over GCL Rays

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) -- Brandol Mezquita hit a run-scoring single in the third inning to give the GCL Braves a 1-0 win over the GCL Rays on Saturday.

Mason Berne scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Luidemid Rojas and then went to third on a double play.

Mezquita singled three times, also stealing a base in the win.

Chad Bryant (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Greg Harris (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Rays were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the GCL Braves' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, GCL Rays is 6-2 against GCL Braves this season.