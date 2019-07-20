DSL Rays2 beats DSL Indians/Brewers 4-1

, (AP) -- Luis Feliz scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the DSL Rays2 to a 4-1 win over the DSL Indians/Brewers on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Rays2 swept the short two-game series.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Rays2 a 1-0 lead before Jose Pereira scored on an error later in the inning.

After DSL Rays2 added two runs in the sixth, the DSL Indians/Brewers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Alberis Ferrer hit an RBI single, bringing home Jeicor Cristian.

Antonio Jimenez (2-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while DSL Indians/Brewers starter Edwin Jimenez (1-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Rays2 improved to 5-1 against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.