Pinto’s single leads GCL Astros to 6-1 win over GCL Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Franklin Pinto hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the GCL Astros to a 6-1 win over the GCL Nationals on Saturday.

Abraham Castillo scored on the play to give the GCL Astros a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a double.

The GCL Astros later added four runs in the seventh and one in the ninth. In the seventh, Alfredo Angarita drove in two runs and Rolando Espinosa drove in one, while Colin Barber hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Alex Palmer (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while GCL Nationals starter Kevin McGowan (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

GCL Astros improved to 4-2 against GCL Nationals this season.