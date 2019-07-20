Perry, Perez lead the way for GCL Tigers East

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Connor Perry doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs as the GCL Tigers East topped the GCL Yankees East 8-0 on Saturday.

Yerjeni Perez doubled and singled with two runs for GCL Tigers East.

GCL Tigers East started the scoring in the first inning when Darwin Alvarado hit an RBI single to score Perry.

GCL Tigers East later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run eighth.

Bryce Tassin (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while GCL Yankees East starter Deivi Diaz (1-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Yankees East were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the GCL Tigers East's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.