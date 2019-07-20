Tampa Bay’s Meadows puts 10-game hit streak on the line against White Sox

Chicago White Sox (43-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (56-44, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (11-4, 3.23 ERA) Rays: Blake Snell (5-7, 4.55 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Tampa Bay readies to play Chicago.

The Rays are 26-23 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Meadows leads the team with a mark of .289.

The White Sox are 18-31 on the road. Chicago is hitting a collective .258 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with an average of .308. The White Sox won the last meeting 9-2. Reynaldo Lopez earned his fifth victory and Yolmer Sanchez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Brendan McKay took his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 16 home runs and has 49 RBIs. Travis d'Arnaud is 8-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Moncada leads the White Sox with 104 hits and has 52 RBIs. Sanchez is 9-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 2-8, .257 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Rays Injuries: Chaz Roe: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle).