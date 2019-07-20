Berrios scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (56-42, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-37, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (9-5, 3.79 ERA) Twins: Jose Berrios (8-5, 3.10 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Oakland will play at Target Field on Saturday.

The Twins are 29-18 in home games. Minnesota has slugged .493, the best mark in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .541 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Athletics are 25-22 on the road. Oakland has hit 160 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Matt Chapman leads them with 22, averaging one every 16 at-bats. The Athletics won the last meeting 5-3. Chris Bassitt earned his seventh victory and Marcus Semien went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Ryne Harper registered his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 23 home runs and has 60 RBIs. Marwin Gonzalez is 13-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Semien leads the Athletics with 109 hits and is batting .270. Ramon Laureano is 17-for-35 with five doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .271 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 8-2, .276 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 7-day IL (concussion), Jonathan Schoop: day-to-day (side), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Chapman: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).