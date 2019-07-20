Giants in action against the Mets after Beede’s strong showing

New York Mets (44-53, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-49, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Walker Lockett (0-1, 11.74 ERA) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (7-7, 3.93 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Tyler Beede. Beede went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against New York.

The Giants are 22-26 in home games. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .237 batting average. Buster Posey leads the team with an average of .259.

The Mets have gone 21-34 away from home. New York is slugging .428 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .606. The Giants won the last meeting 1-0. Sam Dyson recorded his fourth victory and Alex Dickerson went 0-for-0 for San Francisco. Jacob Rhame registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 92 hits and has 53 RBIs. Brandon Crawford is 12-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Alonso leads the Mets with 32 home runs and has 72 RBIs. Michael Conforto is 10-for-36 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .277 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Mets: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).

Mets Injuries: Zack Wheeler: 10-day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).