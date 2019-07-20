Indians ride 6-game win streak into matchup with Royals

Kansas City Royals (36-63, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (56-40, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (5-8, 5.08 ERA) Indians: Adam Plutko (3-1, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as winners of their last six games.

The Indians are 27-17 against AL Central teams. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 11.3.

The Royals are 20-27 in division games. Kansas City has slugged .407 this season. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a .541 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 14 home runs. The Indians won the last meeting 10-5. Bieber notched his ninth victory and Oscar Mercado went 5-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Cleveland. Mike Montgomery took his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 98 hits and is batting .286. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-44 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 26 home runs and has 69 RBIs. Whit Merrifield is 15-for-40 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .308 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Royals: 6-4, .303 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).