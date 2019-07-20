Sports
January, Barrosa lead the way for Hillsboro
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Ryan January doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Eugene Emeralds 5-4 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hops and a three-game winning streak for the Emeralds.
Jorge Barrosa homered and singled with two runs for Hillsboro.
Up 1-0 in the second, Hillsboro extended its lead when Jesus Marriaga hit a two-run single and Kristian Robinson hit an RBI double.
Trailing 5-2, the Emeralds cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Fernando Kelli hit a two-run double.
Erin Baldwin (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Eugene starter Josh Burgmann (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
Hillsboro improved to 6-3 against Eugene this season.
