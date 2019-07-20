Rodriguez hits walk-off single, Salem-Keizer beats Boise 4-3

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Yorlis Rodriguez hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes defeated the Boise Hawks 4-3 on Friday.

Alexander Canario scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a triple.

The Volcanoes scored two runs in the eighth before Boise answered in the next half-inning when Michael Toglia hit a solo home run to tie the game 3-3.

Reliever Chris Roberts (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one run and one hit over one inning. Fineas Del Bonta-Smith (0-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Northwest League game.

Salem-Keizer improved to 7-2 against Boise this season.